Omoni Oboli’s 'Last Year Single' debuts on Netflix this September

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Last Year Single is Oboli’s first series, which began production during the pandemic.

Omoni Oboli's Last Year Single premieres on Netflix this September
Omoni Oboli started her acting career with her debut role in Bitter Encounter (1996) . In 2010, she won the award for Best Actress in a Narrative Feature at the Los Angeles Movie Awards, and Best Actress at the Harlem International Film Festival. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards. Oboli has a number of films to her credit, including Moms At War and the third installment of the Wives on Strike franchise, The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 which is set to debut next month.

In an official statement, the actor-director confirmed that her romantic drama series will be released on Netflix on Friday September 6, 2024.

“The only thing we are all doing on Friday is grabbing our movie snacks and sitting in front of our TV on Netflix. Because THE HOTTEST SERIES ever is coming LAST YEAR SINGLE This Friday! Exclusive to Netflix.”

The production of Last Year Single, which began in 2020, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting setbacks.

Written by Joy Bewaji and Produced by Tomi Adeoye, the series revolves around three single women in their 30s navigating the challenges of finding suitable partners while managing their finances. It features Bimbo Ademoye, Toni Tones, Abishola Segun Williams, Mawuli Gavor, Kachi Nnochiri, Uzoma Osimkpa, Taye Arimoro, Kabiri Fubara, Chy Nwakama, Anthony Monjaro, and Chamberlyn Okoro

