ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey' makes Netflix's top 10 chart with 1.7 million views

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Abudu made the information public in an Instagram post she made on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Beverly Osu on the set of Oloture [Netflix]
Beverly Osu on the set of Oloture [Netflix]

Recommended articles

The feat immediately catapulted the series to the streaming platform’s top 10 global chart during the time considered. Abudu made the information public in an Instagram post she made on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Òlòtūré: The Journey made it to the official Netflix top ten global chart based on our first week of viewership from July 1st to July 7th, 2024. We are number 6 on the global charts with a total of 1,700,000 views and 3,200,000 hours watched,” she said.

Directed by Kenneth Gyang, this gripping thriller follows the story of an undercover journalist who sets out on a journey to expose a sex trafficking ring but gets ensnared and has to navigate her way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Sharon Ooja Nwoke who plays Oloture, the film premiered on Netflix on June 28, 2024.

Beverly Osu on the set of Oloture [Netflix]
Beverly Osu on the set of Oloture [Netflix] Oloture: The Journey Pulse Nigeria

READ ALSO: What 'Oloture: The Journey' says about the real cost of illegal japa

In the post, Abudu also emphasised her excitement about the progress the series has made so far on the global stage.

“It’s absolutely awesome to see NIGERIAN TV SERIES getting into the global charts! We got into the Netflix Official Top Ten Global Charts with our SERIES, Blood Sisters. We are doing it again right here with Oloture: The Journey,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abudu’s introduction to the screen was in 2006 when she started her talk show, Moments with Mo. She launched EbonyLife Films with her first movie Fifty in 2015. The company has evolved over the years with other offshoots like EbonyLife Cinemas, EbonyLife Place, and EbonyLife Academy. She has produced blockbusters like, The Wedding Party, Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman.

Oloture: The Journey also stars Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Daniel Etim, Stan Nze, Bukola Oladipupo and many other actors.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-BBN Housemate Frodd signs as brand ambassador for Sugardaddy Nigeria

Ex-BBN Housemate Frodd signs as brand ambassador for Sugardaddy Nigeria

Celebrities are humans like you - Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun

Celebrities are humans like you - Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun

Ayra Starr & Tems lead Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr & Tems lead Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey' makes Netflix's top 10 chart with 1.7 million views

Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey' makes Netflix's top 10 chart with 1.7 million views

I don't understand the constant bullying of Toyin Abraham - BBNaija's Tacha

I don't understand the constant bullying of Toyin Abraham - BBNaija's Tacha

Simi's rolls back the years on 'Lost & Found' [Review]

Simi's rolls back the years on 'Lost & Found' [Review]

Asake, Fireboy, Wizkid, and other stars set to drop projects in second half of 2024

Asake, Fireboy, Wizkid, and other stars set to drop projects in second half of 2024

Guguru Studios gets ₦135 million to co-produce musical on illegal mining in Ghana

Guguru Studios gets ₦135 million to co-produce musical on illegal mining in Ghana

Toyin Abraham says she did not illegally detain anyone, she wants to die

Toyin Abraham says she did not illegally detain anyone, she wants to die

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

See BTS images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro [Broken Portrait]

See first-look images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro

Nthati Moshesh plays Grace in Netflix's 'Savage Beauty.' [Netflix]

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

The winners of the grant

Guguru Studios gets ₦135 million to co-produce musical on illegal mining in Ghana