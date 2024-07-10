Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey' makes Netflix's top 10 chart with 1.7 million views

The feat immediately catapulted the series to the streaming platform’s top 10 global chart during the time considered. Abudu made the information public in an Instagram post she made on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

“Òlòtūré: The Journey made it to the official Netflix top ten global chart based on our first week of viewership from July 1st to July 7th, 2024. We are number 6 on the global charts with a total of 1,700,000 views and 3,200,000 hours watched,” she said.

Directed by Kenneth Gyang, this gripping thriller follows the story of an undercover journalist who sets out on a journey to expose a sex trafficking ring but gets ensnared and has to navigate her way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Sharon Ooja Nwoke who plays Oloture, the film premiered on Netflix on June 28, 2024.

Oloture: The Journey Pulse Nigeria

In the post, Abudu also emphasised her excitement about the progress the series has made so far on the global stage.

“It’s absolutely awesome to see NIGERIAN TV SERIES getting into the global charts! We got into the Netflix Official Top Ten Global Charts with our SERIES, Blood Sisters. We are doing it again right here with Oloture: The Journey,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abudu’s introduction to the screen was in 2006 when she started her talk show, Moments with Mo. She launched EbonyLife Films with her first movie Fifty in 2015. The company has evolved over the years with other offshoots like EbonyLife Cinemas, EbonyLife Place, and EbonyLife Academy. She has produced blockbusters like, The Wedding Party, Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman.