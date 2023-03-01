Olivia is having a hard time dealing with being told to give massages to eight housemates each day after Juiovla earned their sentence as the week's Tails of House yesterday.
BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment
This week's Tails of House are finding it hard to execute their assigned punishment tasks.
The housemate revealed that the week has been difficult for her and has been the hardest for her since being in the house. “This is the hardest week to be Tails of House; I can’t be angry or sad, I have to put up the act of kindness, and it’s too much for me,” Olivia shared with her partner, Juicy Jay.
Juicy Jay made an effort to inspire her by telling her that they could do better and that it wasn't that hard. Juicy Jay has provided three massages and written many kind words so far today, while Olivia has only given one massage and has neglected to write any kind remarks.
Due to the participation requirements, this punishment also has an impact on the other housemates' capacity to prepare for the wager and other duties. It's complicated because some housemates are tired and Thabang still needs to complete his punishment.
