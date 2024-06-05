ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood filmmaker Priye Diri selected for the Film Independent LA Residency Program

Kome Nathaniel

This is the first time a Nigerian filmmaker will be selected for the Film Independent Residency Program.

Nollywood filmmaker, Priye Diri has been selected for the Film Independent Residency Program [Instagram/thepriyediri]
Nollywood filmmaker, Priye Diri has been selected for the Film Independent Residency Program [Instagram/thepriyediri]

Diri was selected for the film, Baby Girl, which follows the story of a girl’s personal development going through a complicated relationship with her mother.

The five-week-long program, running through June 30, 2024, brings the filmmakers into a community where they can share ideas with and with members of the American entertainment industry. The purpose of this program is to promote international community for independent filmmaking.

Nollywood filmmaker, Priye Diri has been selected for the Film Independent Residency Program [Instagram/filmindependent]
Nollywood filmmaker, Priye Diri has been selected for the Film Independent Residency Program [Instagram/filmindependent]
The filmmakers will attend master classes dedicated to writing, directing, and documentaries with an emphasis on working on their scripts. It will also involve industry sessions, where participants will get opportunities to network with established people in the space.

The Global Media Makers LA Residency provides a platform for filmmakers, this year from twelve countries—Bangladesh, India, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe—to share their work and gain knowledge from experienced filmmakers.

Nollywood filmmaker, Priye Diri has been selected for the Film Independent Residency Program [Instagram/filmindependent]
Nollywood filmmaker, Priye Diri has been selected for the Film Independent Residency Program [Instagram/filmindependent]

María Raquel Bozzi, Senior Director of Education and International Programs at Film Independent said, “With this new cohort hailing from South Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Arab World, and Ukraine, we have now built a global community that is over 180 filmmakers strong while forging alliances with a multitude of regional festivals and media arts organizations who are engaged in building sustainable ecosystems for these filmmakers to continue creating their important and urgent films. In LA our Fellows not only make long-lasting relationships with American Mentors but form strong bonds of collaboration with their peers across borders.

Nollywood filmmaker, Priye Diri has been selected for the Film Independent Residency Program [Instagram/filmindependent]
Nollywood filmmaker, Priye Diri has been selected for the Film Independent Residency Program [Instagram/filmindependent]
Other selected participants include ABM Nazmul Huda, Debalina Majumder, Saagar Gupta, Sridhar Rangayan, Iván Löwenberg, Shanta Nepali Shark, Haris Khan, Eshah Shakeel, Babalwa Baartman, Neo Sibiya, Bavaneedha Loganathan, Wajdi Jhimi, Heddwyn Kyambedde, Isaac Oboth, Zoya Lakionova, Nataliya Libet, Anastasiya Gruba, Oleksandra Kostina, and Naishe Nyamubaya.

