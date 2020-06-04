Veteran director, Lancelot Imasuen is the latest Nollywood player to be accused of sexual harassment in the ongoing anti-rape online protests.

Nollywood actress, Sylvia Oluchi called Imasuen out in a popular industry group chat known as 'Filmic'. While accusing him of soft-pedalling the issue of sexual assault in the industry, Slyvia revealed how the revered director groped her during a film shoot in 2008.

Sylvia Oluchi

Sylvia wrote: "When we were filming Bent Arrows back in 2008 in Abuja. You told be to come to your room in the hotel after shoot at night (we were all camped in the same hotel). You made some moves, when I refused, you physically pinned me to the bed and shoved your tongue down my mouth while squeezing my boobs."

Screenshot of Filmic WhatsApp Group Chat

Sylvia also revealed how her tears forced Imasuen to have a change of mind.

A screenshot from Filmic WhatsApp group

In a phone conversation with Pulse, Slyvia affirmed the allegations and hinted that hers was not an isolated incident as a good number of young female actors have been harassed by the film director.

Pulse also reached out to Imasuen regarding Sylvia's claims. He did not confirm or deny the reports but insisted that he could not speak to press as key industry players have weighed in on the 'private' matter.

"It is still a private matter so I am not in a position to make a statement. The group chat where the accusation was made is a private one and the group's admins have set up a committee to investigate the allegation, " said Imasuen. "So, while I am surprised as anybody else- it is from 13 years ago, I have been advised to be quiet. It is an industry thing for now and cannot be made public."