Nile Entertainment secures International cinema release for 'Wives on Strike 3'

In an official statement, Nile Entertainment took to their Instagram page to announce the news.

“It’s official. The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 film will be showing in select international countries.

To our diaspora connect, Nile Entertainment has secured international cinema releases in Canada, the UK, and Ireland starting November 8th. Stay tuned for more exciting news,” the post said.

The post also revealed that cinema locations in other African countries will be announced soon.

“Eastern Southern Africa and Francophone cinema locations will follow shortly. Locations to be announced soon,” the post added.

Wives on Strike was first released in 2016, followed by a successful sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution in 2018. The satire follows a group of women who deny their husbands sex in a bid to motivate them to advocate for a young girl who was forced into marriage with an older man by her father. This revolution also becomes a protest against gender-based violence in the community. Although humorous, it incites critical conversations around important issues women face.

The Uprising: Wives on Strike is a tale of love, friendship, loss, betrayal, and resilience, a widow’s world is turned upside down when her only child gets kidnapped. With time running out, she must confront the darkest depths of human despair.

The film is produced by Dioni Vision Films and distributed by Nile Entertainment. This is Nile’s first title under its distribution arm.