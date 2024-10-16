RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nile Entertainment secures International cinema release for 'Wives on Strike 3'

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The film premieres in Nigerian cinemas on October 18, 2024.

The Uprising- Wives on Strike
The Uprising- Wives on Strike

Recommended articles

In an official statement, Nile Entertainment took to their Instagram page to announce the news.

“It’s official. The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 film will be showing in select international countries.

To our diaspora connect, Nile Entertainment has secured international cinema releases in Canada, the UK, and Ireland starting November 8th. Stay tuned for more exciting news,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post also revealed that cinema locations in other African countries will be announced soon.

“Eastern Southern Africa and Francophone cinema locations will follow shortly. Locations to be announced soon,” the post added.

Wives on Strike was first released in 2016, followed by a successful sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution in 2018. The satire follows a group of women who deny their husbands sex in a bid to motivate them to advocate for a young girl who was forced into marriage with an older man by her father. This revolution also becomes a protest against gender-based violence in the community. Although humorous, it incites critical conversations around important issues women face.

The Uprising: Wives on Strike is a tale of love, friendship, loss, betrayal, and resilience, a widow’s world is turned upside down when her only child gets kidnapped. With time running out, she must confront the darkest depths of human despair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is produced by Dioni Vision Films and distributed by Nile Entertainment. This is Nile’s first title under its distribution arm.

Produced by Tomi Adeoye and Omoni Oboli, the movie features a star-studded cast including, Omoni Oboli, Hilda Dokubo, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma Mc Dermott, Bukunmi “Kiekie” Adeaga-Ilori, Okey Bakassi, May Yul Edochie, Julius Agwu, Elvin Ibru, Segun Arinze, Sani Musa Danja, Kalu Igwe, Femi Branch, Emeka Okoye, Tomi Wategbe, and Folaremi Agunbiade.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Adire' earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards

'Adire' earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards

People we call ogbanje are spiritually gifted - Actor Yul Edochie

People we call ogbanje are spiritually gifted - Actor Yul Edochie

odumodublvck, Burna Boy lose 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

odumodublvck, Burna Boy lose 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor

BNXN & Rema combine for vibrant hit record 'Fi Kan We Kan'

BNXN & Rema combine for vibrant hit record 'Fi Kan We Kan'

Nile Entertainment secures International cinema release for 'Wives on Strike 3'

Nile Entertainment secures International cinema release for 'Wives on Strike 3'

VDM did not do right by me - Dammy Krane on Falana court order

VDM did not do right by me - Dammy Krane on Falana court order

Davido's father set to launch biggest power plant in Nigeria

Davido's father set to launch biggest power plant in Nigeria

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others [Instgram/@jamesabinibi]

James Abinibi’s ‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang [Instagram/@filmeoneng]

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Kunle Afolayan unveils official poster of his new movie, 'Recall' [Instagram/@kunleafo]

Kunle Afoloyan’s latest thriller, 'Recall,' premieres at AFRIFF this November

'To Love and Protect’ has been officially selected to screen at the London International Pan African Film Festival on October 23, 2024.

‘To Love and Protect’ makes official selection for London PAFF 2024