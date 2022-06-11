RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Never let a confused man waste your time - Tacha reacts to EmmaRose breakup

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Reality star, Tacha had a few thoughts to get off her chest following last night’s episode of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion show.

Reality TV star Tacha [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Like most viewers of episode seven, the reality star expressed shock at Liquorose’s narration of the events that led to the end of her relationship with housemate Emmanuel.

In a series of tweets Tacha trolled Emmanuel over his attempt to explain being found in a compromising situation during their Dubai trip.

Fear Men!! Linus Linus Linus. Welcome back to the streets Bby Girl. It’ll be Alright,” Tacha wrote in one of the tweets.

Never let a confused man waste your time or energy.. what you allow is what will CONTINUE,” she added.

Liquorose’s episode seven revelation left more than just the housemates stunned. From walking in on Emmanuel with a girl during their trip to Dubai to asking for an open relationship then spilling the dirty details to Saskay, viewers had a lot to say on social media including christening the reality star Linus.

Check out some hilarious tweets:

Never let a confused man waste your time - Tacha reacts to EmmaRose breakup

