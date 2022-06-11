Never let a confused man waste your time - Tacha reacts to EmmaRose breakup

In case you missed the show, check out the highlights -BBNaija Reunion: Liquorose and Emmanuel share more shocking details in episode 7

In a series of tweets Tacha trolled Emmanuel over his attempt to explain being found in a compromising situation during their Dubai trip.

“Fear Men!! Linus Linus Linus. Welcome back to the streets Bby Girl. It’ll be Alright,” Tacha wrote in one of the tweets.

”Never let a confused man waste your time or energy.. what you allow is what will CONTINUE,” she added.

Liquorose’s episode seven revelation left more than just the housemates stunned. From walking in on Emmanuel with a girl during their trip to Dubai to asking for an open relationship then spilling the dirty details to Saskay, viewers had a lot to say on social media including christening the reality star Linus.