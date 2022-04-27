RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix debuts its first African podcast ‘Never Late |African Time’

The podcast will feature filmmakers from across Africa.

Netflix has unveiled a first-look at its first-ever African podcast series titled ‘Never Late| African Time’.

Set to be hosted by South Africa’s Andy Maqondwana and Zweli Mbhele, the podcast promises no holds barred conversations with “Africa’s foremost talent, talking all things industry as the performers share their personal stories in and away from the limelight,” the official statement reveals.

Some of talents set to set on the round table include the award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja popularly known as Kate Actress, Nigerian actress and media personality Nancy Isime, filmmaker Kemi Adetiba and South Africa’s iconic thespian Israel Matseke-Zulu among others veteran, young actors, directors and producers.

The podcast will launch on May 4, on AfricaOnNetflix’s YouTube page, Spotify and Apple with five episodes released weekly.

Watch the trailer:

