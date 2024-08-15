ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ndi Nne predicts Mbadiwe Twins will win BBNaija season 9

News Agency Of Nigeria

The duo stated that the Mbadiwe Twins remained competitive in the house.

Precious Chiamaka Nwafor and Mary Nneamaka Nwafor (Ndinne) are duos on BBNaija season 9 [BBN]
Precious Chiamaka Nwafor and Mary Nneamaka Nwafor (Ndinne) are duos on BBNaija season 9 [BBN]

Recommended articles

The duo, who predicted during a virtual interview session, said that the twins remained competitive in the house.

“We feel the Mbadiwe twins will win the season 9 show, but we are routing for the BETA duo because as soon as we entered the house, from the first day, we bonded so well with them.

“The BETA duo are our niggas, we were close in the house.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ndinne pair, who were evicted on Sunday, emerged as the first custodian of the season in week one, and also became head of house in week two.

Ndinne duo have their names as Chinne Nwafor and Nneamaka Nwafor. Going forward, Chinne said she would be going back to develop her food brand, having established a restaurant before going into the house. She said that going into movie production was also part of her plans, as she had featured in a series of Nollywood films.

On the other hand, Nneamaka said that she would be expanding her existing perfume brand.

“I am also open to collaborations,” she said.

Speaking about who they were both attracted to in the house, the duo said they never considered establishing any romantic relationship in the house. On how they felt about their eviction, the Ndinne pair said they were shocked as they were not expecting to leave so early in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said if allowed to come back on the show, they would present themselves more visible early enough. The duo said they enjoyed divine grace and the reward for hard work and discipline when they emerged custodians of the house in the first week and head of the house in the second week.

Talking about their hobbies and favourite local food, Chinne said she enjoyed planning events, going to picnics, writing speeches and counselling people.

“My favourite food is Abacha (popularly known as African salad),” she added.

On her part, Nneamaka said she loves Oha soup with any good morsel and loves to dance, read, enjoy nature, engage in research and play basketball. The duo said that they would miss every housemate they left behind and the highly furnished house, most especially the head of the house lounge.

They appreciated their fans for the support enjoyed so far while commending the organisers of the show for counting them worthy to be on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the reality television show, which premiered on Sunday, July 28, with 28 housemates, will be concluded on October 6, as the housemates compete for the grand prize of ₦100 million.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I am a fan of Afrobeats - Spice says following Buju Banton's criticism

I am a fan of Afrobeats - Spice says following Buju Banton's criticism

U.See, the versatile singer with a unique blend of AfroSoul, R&B & Rap

U.See, the versatile singer with a unique blend of AfroSoul, R&B & Rap

Phyna says Chidinma Adetshina should take a break from pageantry this year

Phyna says Chidinma Adetshina should take a break from pageantry this year

Ndi Nne predicts Mbadiwe Twins will win BBNaija season 9

Ndi Nne predicts Mbadiwe Twins will win BBNaija season 9

Timaya's highly anticipated album 'Gladiator' gets release date

Timaya's highly anticipated album 'Gladiator' gets release date

Wanni X Handi can't be evicted because they carry 'BBNaija' season 9

Wanni X Handi can't be evicted because they carry 'BBNaija' season 9

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

May Yul-Edochie excited to appear in new 'Wives on Strike' film

May Yul-Edochie excited to appear in new 'Wives on Strike' film

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr

Here are 5 things we learnt from Ayra Starr's 'Dare to Dream' documentary

Mike Afolarin [Instagram/mikeafolarin]

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

'The Betrayed' started screening in cinemas on August 2, 2024 [Inkblot]

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries