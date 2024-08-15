Ndi Nne predicts Mbadiwe Twins will win BBNaija season 9

The duo, who predicted during a virtual interview session, said that the twins remained competitive in the house.

“We feel the Mbadiwe twins will win the season 9 show, but we are routing for the BETA duo because as soon as we entered the house, from the first day, we bonded so well with them.

“The BETA duo are our niggas, we were close in the house.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ndinne pair, who were evicted on Sunday, emerged as the first custodian of the season in week one, and also became head of house in week two.

Ndinne duo have their names as Chinne Nwafor and Nneamaka Nwafor. Going forward, Chinne said she would be going back to develop her food brand, having established a restaurant before going into the house. She said that going into movie production was also part of her plans, as she had featured in a series of Nollywood films.

On the other hand, Nneamaka said that she would be expanding her existing perfume brand.

“I am also open to collaborations,” she said.

Speaking about who they were both attracted to in the house, the duo said they never considered establishing any romantic relationship in the house. On how they felt about their eviction, the Ndinne pair said they were shocked as they were not expecting to leave so early in the game.

They said if allowed to come back on the show, they would present themselves more visible early enough. The duo said they enjoyed divine grace and the reward for hard work and discipline when they emerged custodians of the house in the first week and head of the house in the second week.

Talking about their hobbies and favourite local food, Chinne said she enjoyed planning events, going to picnics, writing speeches and counselling people.

“My favourite food is Abacha (popularly known as African salad),” she added.

On her part, Nneamaka said she loves Oha soup with any good morsel and loves to dance, read, enjoy nature, engage in research and play basketball. The duo said that they would miss every housemate they left behind and the highly furnished house, most especially the head of the house lounge.

They appreciated their fans for the support enjoyed so far while commending the organisers of the show for counting them worthy to be on the show.

