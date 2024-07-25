Nancy Isime faces backlash for wearing hijab on set of upcoming film

In the photos she posted earlier this week on Instagram, the actress is wearing a sleeveless shirt and trousers while holding a gun with her head covered with a hijab.

Her critics say that the look is offensive to Islam, where women have the option of wearing a hijab.

“The Hijab is an outfit deeply attributed to Muslim women that symbolises respect, modesty, and religious devotion. And, I believe it should not be used as a mere costume in a movie, especially when the scenes it portrays are clearly associated with negative moral vices,” Bashir Ahmad, who served as the Digital Communications Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, posted on X.

“The producers of this movie should have considered alternative costumes, such as balaclavas or masks, for such scenes. For us, the Hijab (Niqab) is not worn by our women to hide their identity to commit crimes but to respect, follow, and abide by the teachings of our religion,” he added.

In the photo, Isime is with other cast members in what looks like the scene of a robbery. In another image, she posted herself fully covered with a ​​burka while holding another gun.

Relics from religions being used in cinema, music videos and art have long been an issue of contentions between artists and members of the religion. Just this year, Asake was criticised for dressing like an orthodox priest in the video of his song Only Me.