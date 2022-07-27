RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Movie Recommendation of the week: Mildred Okwo's La Femme Anjola

Babatunde Lawal

Here is a film you should add to your to-see list for this week as it guarantees nothing but a hundred percent entertainment.

It is a thriller that will do its job — thrill you and keep you on the edge of your seats.

Year: 2021

Genre: Noir/ Thriller

Runtime: 2h 20mins

Cast: Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Femi Jacobs, Aderounmu Adejumoke

Director: Mildred Okwo

Short Review

Mildred Okwo's La Femme Anjola breathes the air of freshness in an industry whose ether is permeated with clichés.

The film narrates the story of Dejare (Nonso Bassey) a young rich guy who plays sax at a mini club to relieve stress and ends up "playing sex" when he falls in love with the lead singer of his band; Anjola P.K.A La Femme Anjola (Rita Dominic).

La Femme Anjola kicks off on an interesting note, slow and maybe steady. The film gets everything right. Casting Rita Dominic as Anjola is the film's best positive as she plays the role of the beautiful, witty and bold seductress succinctly. While Nonso Bassey compliments Rita Dominic well. Very well.

The cinematography and lighting doesn't appear overbearing, or overblown that it distracts us from the film and its agenda.

One memorable scene being the scene when Dejare confronts his brother after catching him sleeping with his ex-girlfriend and eventually gets beaten up for being rude. This scene got me clapping for Femi Jacobs once again.

La Femme Anjola may be a forgettable movie but we need more of it to build a good level of visibility for our industry.

It would be surely worth your time.

Watch trailer here:

Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

