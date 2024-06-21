Kanayo calls for actress Angel Unigwe to be boycotted by producers after incident on set

In a post he made on Friday, June 21, 2024, the actor accused the actress of going a against her contract and leaving the set before the time that they had negotiated elapsed.

“My dear friends and colleagues in the movie industry, I am making this video to save and protect the intimate industry in Nigeria. A particular woman has been holding producers to ransom and this is unfortunate, it has happened to me. Unfortunately, she is Angel Unigwe’s mother,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A contract is reached by every user either orally or written and is all respected, but I found out that immediately this woman takes money from you everything changes. I have gotten reports from people before it happened to me and it happened last night that she took her daughter at 9 PM, when a particular day we agreed has not expired, 12 midnight is expiry into another day, she came at 9 PM, she took her daughter,” he added.

Kanayo said in his post that he intends to protect the industry, adding that he has no personal issues with Angel Unigwe or her mother. He said his only concern was the disruptive actions of her mother, which he claimed has been threatening to producers.

“You guys know what it is for an artist to walk out on this set, there was no issue I want to guarantee all of you, we had very good working relationship with Angel. Her mother has been threatening many producers,” he said.