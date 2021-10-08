Izu Ojukwu's 'Amina' is coming to Netflix!

Much to the delight of fans of the filmmaker who have long anticipated the film since its trailer debuted in 2017, it will launch on the top streaming service on November 4, 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

Financed by Bank of Industry (BOI) in 2015, 'Amina' sparked quite the buzz following its trailer release.

Watch the trailer:

Shot in Nigeria with post-production in Europe, the historical action drama follows the coming of age story of the legendary warrior Queen.

According to Ojukwu, the period film which is an ode to strong female characters from Nigeria's rich history, features real fight scenes that took months for the actors to master.

'Amina' stars Lucy Ameh in the lead role alongside Clarion Chukwurah, Ali Nuhu, Magaji Mijinyawa among others.