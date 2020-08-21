Every weekend in the month of August NvivoTV will be streaming great exciting shows with lots of Drama, Comedy, Action and Romance.

The shows include “Diary of a Side Chick” Featuring Ini Edo, Uche Jombo and Larry Gaaga.

From Hollywood we have “Blacklist Redemption” Featuring Ryan Eggold, Famke Janssen and Edi Gathegi;

Ini Edo, Uche Jombo and Larry Gaaga on NvivoTV August Invasion

For the lovers of Romance we have “Masters of Sex”, a story on the discovery of sex featuring Lizzy Caplan and Michael Sheen.

The most exciting part of this whole package is that it’s all FREE to watch and viewers also get a chance to win 1 Million Naira worth of Data just by watching and answering trivia questions relating to the shows. Questions will be asked on @nvivotvofficial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

You don’t want to miss out on this exciting treat; so grab your popcorn, get your drinks and bask in the euphoria of an exceptional weekend on your number one online entertainment platform, NvivoTV. App is available on Android and iOS for FREE.

