I haven't auditioned for a role in 40 years- Hollywood veteran, Denzel Washington

When you think of Hollywood's best men, Denzel Washington’s name is always top of mind. With a career spanning decades, he’s given us unforgettable performances in classics like Training Day, Malcolm X, and The Equalizer series.

In an interview with BBC1Xtra, the veteran actor said that he couldn’t remember the last time he auditioned for a role.

“It’s been about 40 years for that [love]. I haven’t auditioned for a movie in about 40 years. I won an Academy Award in 1989. I’m sure no one has asked me to audition since then,” he said.

When quizzed if he missed auditioning for roles, he gave a resounding “No.”