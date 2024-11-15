RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

I haven't auditioned for a role in 40 years- Hollywood veteran, Denzel Washington

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The veteran actor also revealed that he will be featuring in the third instalment of Marvel’s 'Black Panther' before his retirement.

Denzel Washington has revealed that he has not auditioned for a role in almost 40 years. [Instagram/@officialdenzelwashington]
When you think of Hollywood's best men, Denzel Washington’s name is always top of mind. With a career spanning decades, he’s given us unforgettable performances in classics like Training Day, Malcolm X, and The Equalizer series.

In an interview with BBC1Xtra, the veteran actor said that he couldn’t remember the last time he auditioned for a role.

“It’s been about 40 years for that [love]. I haven’t auditioned for a movie in about 40 years. I won an Academy Award in 1989. I’m sure no one has asked me to audition since then,” he said.

READ ALSO: Uzoamaka Onuoha on her win as Best Actress, AFRIFF 2024 [Pulse Interview]

When quizzed if he missed auditioning for roles, he gave a resounding “No.”

This isn’t the only jaw-dropping insight Denzel has shared recently. It seems like the actor is in a reflective mood, treating fans to behind-the-scenes stories and personal milestones as well as upcoming projects ahead of his retirement. Some of them include Othello, Hannibal, and Black Panther 3.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

