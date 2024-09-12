Here’s what Nigerians are watching on Netflix this week

Netflix has become a staple for millions of Nigerians seeking entertainment across various genres. From action-packed thrillers to romantic dramas and gripping series, the platform offers something for everyone, and Nigerian viewers are no exception when it comes to choosing the most captivating content.

Let’s take a look at what’s topping the charts on Netflix in Nigeria this week.

1. The Deliverance

Released on Netflix on August 30, 2024, The Deliverance follows the story of Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her demons as she moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. When strange occurrences in the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony finds herself battling for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, the film is directed Lee Daniels and is based on the 2011 case of Latoya Ammons, whose claims that evil spirits had overtaken her family were corroborated by professionals, including a Department of Child Services case manager, a medic, a police captain and a priest. Starting off as a typical family drama, the film quickly descends into a series of sinister events haunting the home.

For a religious country like Nigeria it's no surprise that The Deliverance tops the Netflix charts.

2. Tokunbo

Taking fourth place on the chart, Tokunbo is the third feature from veteran actor and director Ramsey Nuoah. Although his introduction to the film industry began in the early 1990s with the soap opera Fortunes, Nouah made his directorial debut in 2019 with the remake of Living in Bondage: Breaking Free. The film earned critical acclaim, winning seven awards at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) in 2020. He followed up with his second directorial feature, Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, a remake of the 1995 classic, Rattlesnake.

Tòkunbò tells the story of an ex-car smuggler given only a few hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor, with his family’s safety hanging in the balance. The film offers a captivating dive into the world of crime and the desperation that drives it.

3. Rebel Ridge

Rebel Ridge is an American crime action thriller written, produced, directed and edited by Jeremy Saulnier. Released September 6, 2024, the film stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former Marine seeking justice for his cousin after his assets are unjustly seized by a corrupt police force. Other cast members are Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell. Rebel Ridge holds second place on the Netflix chart in Nigeria.

4. Madame Web

Nigerians have long before been fascinated by American superhero movies, and Madame Web is no exception. The likes of Spiderman, Batman, and Captain America have become household titles. Madame Web is one of the most watched films by Nigerians this week. The film explores the origin story of Cassie Webb as she confronts her past while trying to save three young women from Ezekiel Sims, who plans to kill them before they become Spider-Women in the future and kill him. It is the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). This action-packed film stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

5. Something Like Gold

