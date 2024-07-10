Guguru Studios gets ₦135 million to co-produce musical on illegal mining in Ghana

The four winning companies are Driving Park Limited from Ghana, AdomiBridge Studios from Ghana, Togo Films from Togo, and Guguru Studios from Nigeria. Guguru Studios has produced and collaborated in multiple films including the black and white fantasy thriller, Mami Water written and directed by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi.

The financial contribution of the European Union and the support of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (ACP) in partnership with the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and Creation Africa Ghana, an initiative of the French embassy in Ghana, cooperatively made the funding for this co-production possible.

The yet-to-be-produced film titled, A Dream To Die For, written by David Masterwille follows a group of young musicians ensnared in the galamsey economy. Galamsey, translated as “gather them and sell,” is a local Ghanaian jargon that means illegal small-scale gold mining in Ghana.

Speaking about the cross-cultural and industry benefits of this co-production initiative, Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, the executive secretary of Ghana’s National Film Authority, said co-productions between African filmmakers are a vitally important element in achieving the growth of the African film industry. The executive secretary made these remarks to mark the beginning of the co-production agreement between the four film production companies.

The move further solidifies the pan-African alliance that creators on the continent have called for for years.