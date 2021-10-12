RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ghana Jollof: Showmax debuts brand new official trailer

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Showmax Original premieres exclusively on the streaming platform on October 22.

'Ghana Jollof' Showmax original series [Showmax]
'Ghana Jollof' Showmax original series [Showmax]

Streaming service, Showmax has debuted the official trailer for its second Nigerian original, 'Ghana Jollof'.

Recommended articles

Starring an ensemble cast from Nigeria and Ghana, the exciting new comedy series created by Basketmouth and directed by Diji Aderogba, follows the tale of two young Nigerians, Jasper (Funnybone) and Romanus (Akah Nnani), who travel to Ghana for a fun spree.

The trailer introduces some of the major cast including Basketmouth, Joseyln Dumas, Uzor Arukwe and teases fans with a bit of its comic plot.

Watch the official trailer:

Ghana Jollof | Full trailer | Showmax Original comedy series

Shot in Nigeria and Accra, Ghana, the anticipated series is Showmax's second original production after its reality series 'I Am Laycon'.

Speaking at an event unveiling the new show, executive producer Basketmouth said:

“I’ve always wanted to create something that would be a collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana, and ‘Ghana Jollof' is a realization of that dream. From the cast to the crew, everyone gave of themselves to create a show deserving to be Showmax’s first comedy-drama from West Africa. We all can’t wait for the fans to see what we’ve cooked up.”

The debut season of 'Ghana Jollof' will reportedly be 13 episodes.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Trending

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke and Nikki Samonas scene in My First Wife

Joke Silva debunks Olu Jacobs death rumours, says actor is 'hale and hearty'

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva [Instagram/AjokeSilva]

BBNaija 2021: We are in love - Emmanuel declares intentions for Liquorose

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she was molested on set

Adunni Adw [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]