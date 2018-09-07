Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion Heart' premieres at TIFF 2018

news

On Friday, September 7, 2018, Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion heart' will premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie, which stars Genevieve Nnaji alongside Onyeka Onwenu, Peter Okoye, Nkem Owoh and Pete Edochie amongst others, will be premiered two days after the 2018 TIFF kicked off in Toronto, Canada.

ALSO READ: Genevieve, Peter Okoye, Nicole Kidman expected at TIFF 2018

'Lion Heart,' which serves as Genevieve's directorial debut, will be shown five times during the Toronto International Film Festival.

According to the TIFF, the movie will screen on Friday, September 7; Saturday, September 8; Monday, September 10; Wednesday, September 12; and Saturday September 15.

Expected at the premiere were some of the major cast of the movie - as stipulated by TIFF - and those present include Genevieve Nnaji, Peter Okoye, Nkem Owoh and Onyeka Onwenu.

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF

"Lionheart," Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, had been billed to have its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF

The film, which aside from being her directorial debut, stars an array of acting award winners and pop culture icons, will screen for the first time at the festival on Friday, September 7, 2018.

"Lionheart" stars Genevieve Nnaji, Chika Okpala, Steve Eboh, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jemima Osunde, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Muazu.

The movie also stars Nigerian rapper and singer, Phyno and Peter Okoye.