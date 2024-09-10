Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

The Waiter is an action-comedy produced by Corporate World Entertainment, blending the lively world of Nigerian entertainment with a deep exploration of the country’s socio-political issues.

In a joint statement, Nnaeto Orazulike of Genesis Pictures and Isabella Okechukwu of Silverbird Distribution emphasized the innovative nature of this partnership. Orazulike emphasized the goal of reaching global audiences, while Okechukwu stressed that the collaboration would set a new bench

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

mark for film distribution in Nigeria and create new revenue opportunities. AY expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, viewing it as a major step forward for the Nigerian film distribution industry.

READ ALSO: These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Industry

Tagged the “Gensilver deal”, this partnership could have profound implications for Nigeria’s cinema landscape. With their combined market shares, Genesis and Silverbird are now positioned to compete with FilmOne’s long-standing prominence in the industry.

The deal might introduce a new era of cooperation and innovation within Nollywood, ensuring equitable revenue sharing and collaborative trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayo Makun, fondly referred to as AY has made a substantial impact on the Nigerian film and entertainment industry. His debut film, 30 Days in Atlanta, became one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films in 2014. AY followed this success with A Trip to Jamaica in 2016 and Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons in 2018. He is recognized for his ability to combine humour with compelling narratives, consistently delivering box office hits.