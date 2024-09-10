RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The film is set to hit the cinemas this December.

AY's new movie, The Waiter hits cinemas this December [Instagram/@aycomedian]
AY's new movie, The Waiter hits cinemas this December [Instagram/@aycomedian]

Recommended articles

The Waiter is an action-comedy produced by Corporate World Entertainment, blending the lively world of Nigerian entertainment with a deep exploration of the country’s socio-political issues.

In a joint statement, Nnaeto Orazulike of Genesis Pictures and Isabella Okechukwu of Silverbird Distribution emphasized the innovative nature of this partnership. Orazulike emphasized the goal of reaching global audiences, while Okechukwu stressed that the collaboration would set a new bench

Deyemi Okanlawon stars in new Ay's movie The Waiter [Instagram/@aycomedian]
Deyemi Okanlawon stars in new Ay's movie The Waiter [Instagram/@aycomedian] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

mark for film distribution in Nigeria and create new revenue opportunities. AY expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, viewing it as a major step forward for the Nigerian film distribution industry.

READ ALSO: These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Industry

Tagged the “Gensilver deal”, this partnership could have profound implications for Nigeria’s cinema landscape. With their combined market shares, Genesis and Silverbird are now positioned to compete with FilmOne’s long-standing prominence in the industry.

The deal might introduce a new era of cooperation and innovation within Nollywood, ensuring equitable revenue sharing and collaborative trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayo Makun, fondly referred to as AY has made a substantial impact on the Nigerian film and entertainment industry. His debut film, 30 Days in Atlanta, became one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films in 2014. AY followed this success with A Trip to Jamaica in 2016 and Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons in 2018. He is recognized for his ability to combine humour with compelling narratives, consistently delivering box office hits.

Alongside new films from Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Mercy Aigbe, The Waiter will hit the December box office creating a competitive month for Nollywood releases.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

Nigeria will not end me - Nicki Minaj says in social media post

Nigeria will not end me - Nicki Minaj says in social media post

Waka legend Salawa Abeni warms hearts with her cover of Asake's 'Fuji Vibes'

Waka legend Salawa Abeni warms hearts with her cover of Asake's 'Fuji Vibes'

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Portable faces backlash for slapping pastor for preaching in front of his bar

Portable faces backlash for slapping pastor for preaching in front of his bar

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti

Actor James Earl Jones, voice of Mufasa, Darth Vader, dies at 93

Actor James Earl Jones, voice of Mufasa, Darth Vader, dies at 93

These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Industry

These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Industry

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wakanow partners influencer, Enioluwa to tackle youth social issues in new movie

Wakanow partners influencer, Enioluwa to tackle youth social issues in new movie

Judith Audu is popular for her film, Just Not Married [Instagram/@judithaudu]

No one sets out to make a bad film - Judith Audu

Isoken Aruede plays Azeezah Sama in The Delectable Azeezah Sama [Instagram/@ekunwe]

Addressing Gender-Based Violence Through Nollywood: 4 Films That Shine a Light

ODUGBEMI to serve on Prestigious Oscar Academy's International Engagement Committee

ODUGBEMI to serve on Prestigious Oscar Academy's International Engagement Committee