Game of Thrones prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ has a lot to live up to.

Despite the buzzing hype, to be another world dominating series like Netflix’s money heist and Squid Game, there is a logical reason to keep the digital fireworks in check.

Run for television by David Benioff and D.B Wiess, Game of Thrones was arguably the best tv series of the 2010s. But, unfortunately, or otherwise, this considerable success has inevitably cast a standard any prequel or sequel must inexplicably live up to and outperform. So that anything short of brilliance can make this series a flop.

Following the dissatisfaction of the Game of Thrones finale, what remains of GOT’s dispersed fan base will go into this prequel with doubtful minds. On the other hand, the viewing numbers are sure to be big because of rekindled interest flaming across social media. Still, Nevertheless, the entertainment value of the first episode will be the major determiner of the prequel’s popularity.

Everything GOT offered, and more have to be sold from House of the Dragon’s pilot; The dialogues, fights, characters, location setting, cinematography, CGI, and the dragons!!.

The deliverance of these cinematic elements remain under uncertainty, but here is what we know so far.

‘House of the Dragon’ is set for release on January 1st 2022. The series will tell the story of House Targaryen and take place 200 years before Game of Thrones’ events.

It Starres Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno.

Marin and Ryan Condal will be the showrunners, and the pair will also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess and Ron Schmidt.

Claire Kilner and Getta V. Patel will also direct the series. Greg Yaitenes is director and Co-executive producer.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

