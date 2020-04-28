Years after taking a break from the thrill of talk show hosting, veteran broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda has announced a come back with 'Public Eye Live'.

The brand new Instagram live show will focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, asking "the right questions of the right people".

Iyanda began her Television career by producing and presenting 'Good Morning Nigeria', a breakfast magazine television show that focused on the injustices suffered by Nigerians. She produced and hosted highly successful and transformative 'New Dawn' in 2000.

Watch teaser: