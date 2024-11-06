France-Nigeria Animation Partnership: Leon and the Professor unites 2 nations through storytelling

iFIND Pictures, a leading French media production company, and Magic Carpet Studios, a premier African animation studio based in Nigeria, have teamed up to create Leon and the Professor, an animated short film that blends 2D and 3D elements.

This collaboration is more than just a film; it’s a celebration of the creative and cultural ties between France and Nigeria.

The film tells the heartwarming story of Leon, a curious young man, and a quirky professor, who embark on an adventure that delves into the intersection of science, mystery, surrealism and friendship.

It showcases the strength of African creativity and world-class animation, while also reflecting the shared values and innovation of both countries.

Significance for France-Nigeria Relations

The partnership behind Leon and the Professor is a landmark moment in the cultural exchange between France and Nigeria.

As the first major co-production between iFIND Pictures and Magic Carpet Studios, it highlights how art and storytelling can bridge nations, offering a platform for creative collaboration that strengthens bilateral relations.

This project not only unites two studios but also underscores the growing importance of cross-continental partnerships in pushing African narratives into global spaces.

Selected for Screening at AFRIFF Film Festival

The success of this France-Nigeria collaboration has already garnered international attention, with Leon and the Professor selected for screening at the prestigious Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2024.

Taking place from November 3rd to 9th, AFRIFF brings together filmmakers, industry leaders, and enthusiasts from across the globe. Leon and the Professor will premiere as part of the festival’s short film showcase, symbolizing a new era of global African storytelling.

Francis Nebot, CEO of iFIND Pictures, commented: “We are honored to have Leon and the Professor recognized at AFRIFF, a festival that celebrates African cinema and international collaboration. This project signifies the growing creative partnerships between France and Nigeria, as well as our shared commitment to bringing dynamic stories to life through animation.”

Ferdinand Adimefe, CEO of Magic Carpet Studios, added: “Our partnership with iFIND Pictures reflects our vision to expand African storytelling across global platforms. Leon and the Professor is a project that not only embodies creativity and discovery but also signifies the power of cross-cultural collaboration between France and Nigeria. We are thrilled to showcase it at AFRIFF.”

A New Horizon for Africa-France Collaboration

The success of Leon and the Professor highlights the growing role of cross-continental collaborations in elevating African stories to the world stage.

By leveraging cutting-edge animation and world-class storytelling, this partnership between iFIND Pictures and Magic Carpet Studios is a testament to the innovation that can arise when two nations unite under a shared creative vision.

Further enhancing this effort is the support of the French Embassy in Nigeria, which has been instrumental in fostering the growth of the Nigerian animation industry.

This collaboration demonstrates how global partnerships can empower local creators and push African narratives onto the international stage, making an indelible mark on the animation world.

Since 2022, the French Embassy has been organizing a Nigerian pavilion at MIFA in Annecy, and each year invites a delegation of studio representatives to attend the market. Léon & The Professor is the first Franco-Nigerian co-production in the animation sector to be selected in a major festival.– Said Christophe Perot

About iFIND Pictures

iFIND Pictures is a leading French media production company focused on creating engaging, innovative African content across various platforms. With a commitment to excellence, iFIND Pictures continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and content production, delivering high-quality visual experiences to audiences worldwide.

About Magic Carpet Studios

Magic Carpet Studios is a premier African animation studio dedicated to telling authentic African stories through 2D and 3D animation, films, and games. With a mission to bring magic to life, the studio creates world-class content that resonates with audiences both locally and internationally.

Art Directors

Chekwube Okonkwo

Philippe Razol

Duru Azubuike

Chekwube Okonkwo, 2D Art Director, Magic Carpet Studios, commented:

“We look forward to sharing Leon and the Professor with the world and celebrating its screening at AFRIFF 2024.”

