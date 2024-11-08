First Look Images Revealed: Christmas in Lagos promises festive cheer & romance

The holiday season is about to shine even brighter with the release of the first look images from Christmas in Lagos, a captivating new romantic comedy set to enchant audiences with a perfect mix of love, laughter, and the lively spirit of Lagos.

Against the dazzling backdrop of Detty December, the film offers a heartwarming tale of romance, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Directed by the acclaimed Jade Osiberu, Christmas in Lagos features a stellar cast including Teniola Aladese, Shalom C. Obiago, Rayxia Ojo, Shaffy Bello, Richard Mofe Damijo, Wale Ojo, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, and Adekunle Gold. The film follows a diverse array of characters as they navigate love, relationships, and fresh starts during the bustling holiday season in Lagos.

Prepare to be swept away by a story that embodies the magic, charm, and warmth of a Lagos Christmas. Which of these scenes are you most excited to witness?

---