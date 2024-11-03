RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Femi Adebayo wins big, emerges best supporting actor at 20th AMAA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, Chief Executive Officer of AMAA, appreciated the team that made the award ceremony a reality.

Adebayo’s “Jagun Jagun” which earlier attracted seven nominations, also clinched the Achievement Award in visual effect and make-up respectively.

Actress Elsie Abang won the ‘Best Actress in Supporting Role’ in “KIPKEMBOI”, while Michell Lemuya emerged the ‘Best Young Promising Actor’ in “NAWI”.

Also, Zolisa Xaluva won ‘Best Actor in Leading Role’ in “The Queenstown King”, while Jackie Appiah Emery ‘Best Actress in Leading Role in “Red Carpet”.

The award for best feature film by a director went to “Letters to Goddo”, by Harry Bentil, and Jahmil X.T Qubeka won the best director in “The Queenstown Kings”.

Souleymane Cissé from Mali, Nacer Khemir from Tunisia and Haile Gerima from Ethiopia bagged lifetime achievement awards.

Alain Gomis from Senegal and Gabon as well as Tsitsi Dangarembga from Zimbabwe won special recognition awards.

“The Weekend” bagged the AMAA Best Film award as it also clinched the Achievement Award in Screenplay, Achievement Award in Cinematography and the National Film and Video Censors Board Award for best Nigerian film.

“Out of Bound” won the achievement award in Production, “Boda Love” clinched the achievement award in Soundtrack, “Mai Martaba” bagged the achievement award in Costume Design while “Queenstown King” attracted the achievement award in sound.

The achievement award in editing went to “Under The Hanging Tree”.

“The Last Shoemaker,” from Uganda, won the Efere Ozako Award for best short film, Kenya’s “CounterPunch” clinched the Jubril Malafia best animation award while the best documentary went to “The Nearest Smell of Gunpowder” from Mozambique.

The Michael Anyiam-Osigwe award for best film by an African living abroad went to “Under the Hanging Tree”, from Namibia, while South Africa’s “The Queenstown King” clinched the Ousmane Sembene Award for best film in African Language.

“Outlaw Posse” won the best diaspora narrative feature, “The Wu Tang Clan Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre” clinched the best diaspora documentary while “The Neighbourhood Alert” won the best diaspora shot.

Anyiam-Osigwe specifically appreciated Lagos and Bayelsa states as well as international tourists from the U.S., for the love displayed toward AMAA.

He described AMAA as a special event that truly portrayed the story of Africa on the global stage.

“AMAA is not just celebrating the winners, but celebrating excellence and richness of our African history.

“AMAA in its second decade, a new chapter in the history book opens,” he said.

