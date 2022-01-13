RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Femi Adebayo receives recognition for 'Ile-Alayo' drama series

Ile- Alayo and Okirika shows on StarTimes.

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has been hailed for his drama series, Ile-Alayo.

The movie star was honoured by the management of StarTimes for his strong connection with entertainment lovers.

"Adebayo is greatly loved by Nollywood fans. We are delighted to have Femi Adebayo as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Femi has continued to add value to our TV screens," Alex Jian of StarTimes said.

"We are delighted with this partnership. We have decided to work with the veteran actor who also shares our core values in terms of dedication, service, and quality entertainment.”

In his response, the movie star appreciated the brand for the recognition.

