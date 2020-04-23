Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja has revealed that women are treated better in Nollywood as opposed to their male counterparts considering how male actors are recycled for roles.

The 'SGIT' actress shared this during an IG LIVE chat with 'My Flatmates' producer, Kayode Peters. She also spoke exclusively on rumoured sexual harassment in the industry and how she has never been experienced it from film producers.

"To be honest, I think we females have it better in the industry. We get a lot of roles. There is always a role for a new face in our industry compared to the guys oo...They keep using the same guys over and over again but for the girls, new faces are coming up every year. So, I think we have it better as women".

On screening scripts, Ooja, disclosed that she only accepts scripts she believes she can deliver as she tries to avoid embarrassing herself.

"I vet every script that I get and if the character does not align with me, I turn it down. Not because it is not going to be a big film, but I don't think I'd deliver and as an actor, I don't want to embarrass myself so I have to pick".