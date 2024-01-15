Everything you need to know about Skepta's directorial debut 'Tribal Mark'

According to Hypebeast, fans can expect Tribal Mark to debut on January 26, 2024, at Everyman Cinema, in London, England.

The film is produced it under his company 1PLUS1, alongside a long-time collaborator, Dwight Okechukwu.

Skepta revealed the success of the Tribal Mark premiere held on December 18, 2023, via a post on Instagram. He expressed, "Biggest thank you to @1plus1_production & @everymancinema for putting on @tribalmark premiere last night. All the feedback after was overwhelming - #TribalMark as a character has been years in the making and I’m happy he is finally born."

Tribal Mark is the journey of a Nigerian immigrant navigating life in a foreign land and the exposure of an undercover Black Secret Service.

The lead act, Young Mark, played by Jude Carmichael, struggles with adapting to a new life in London after he migrated from his home country, Nigeria. "Amidst all the trials and tribulations, viewers can expect to observe how this experience shapes his already complex character, as he attempts to stay connected to his culture, which serves as his guiding force throughout his transformation", Hypebeast revealed.

The project is made up of 90% minority ethnic cast and production team which has been described as the first-of-its-kind in British cinema.

