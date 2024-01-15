ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Everything you need to know about Skepta's directorial debut 'Tribal Mark'

Faith Oloruntoyin

He will also be dropping a new music on the day of the movie release.

Skepta's first movie directorial project debuts this month [Hypebeast]
Skepta's first movie directorial project debuts this month [Hypebeast]

Recommended articles

According to Hypebeast, fans can expect Tribal Mark to debut on January 26, 2024, at Everyman Cinema, in London, England.

The film is produced it under his company 1PLUS1, alongside a long-time collaborator, Dwight Okechukwu.

Skepta revealed the success of the Tribal Mark premiere held on December 18, 2023, via a post on Instagram. He expressed, "Biggest thank you to @1plus1_production & @everymancinema for putting on @tribalmark premiere last night. All the feedback after was overwhelming - #TribalMark as a character has been years in the making and I’m happy he is finally born."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal Mark is the journey of a Nigerian immigrant navigating life in a foreign land and the exposure of an undercover Black Secret Service.

The lead act, Young Mark, played by Jude Carmichael, struggles with adapting to a new life in London after he migrated from his home country, Nigeria. "Amidst all the trials and tribulations, viewers can expect to observe how this experience shapes his already complex character, as he attempts to stay connected to his culture, which serves as his guiding force throughout his transformation", Hypebeast revealed.

Everything you need to know about Skepta's directorial debut 'Tribal Mark' [Hypebeast]
Everything you need to know about Skepta's directorial debut 'Tribal Mark' [Hypebeast] Pulse Nigeria

The project is made up of 90% minority ethnic cast and production team which has been described as the first-of-its-kind in British cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal Mark's cinematic release will run for two weeks from January 26 to February 11, 2024. Tickets will also be discounted at the price of £13.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 Nigerian artists who have performed at international football tournaments

7 Nigerian artists who have performed at international football tournaments

What does Obi Asika's appointment as DG of NCAC mean for the creative industry?

What does Obi Asika's appointment as DG of NCAC mean for the creative industry?

Everything you need to know about Skepta's directorial debut 'Tribal Mark'

Everything you need to know about Skepta's directorial debut 'Tribal Mark'

Mr Macaroni slams government over the murder of Nabeeha by kidnappers

Mr Macaroni slams government over the murder of Nabeeha by kidnappers

Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Showmax announces revamped app, new content slate, new plan coming February

Showmax announces new app, new Nollywood slate, new bundle coming February

Omowunmi Dada and Timini Egbuson headline 'Meeting Funmi's Parents' [Instagram/Filmoneng]

Timini Egbuson fights for Omowunmi Dada's love in 'Meeting Funmi's Parents'

NdaniTV's Skinny Girl In Transit is back for a 7th Season!

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' will return Q1 of this year

Deyemi Okanlawon

Here's all you need to know about Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All Is Fair In Love'