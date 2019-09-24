The trailer for Emmanuel Ikubese’s ‘Kyaddala’ has been released on Monday, September 23, 2019.

The series, which is in conjunction with Reach a Hand Uganda, features Nigeria’s Olumide Oworu, Emmanuel Ikubese, Anita Fabiola, Martha Kay, Stephen Katusiime, Tevin Waiguru, Harmony, Kyomugisha, Eleanor Nabwiso, and Patrick Salvador.

‘Kyaddala’ is a Ugandan word meaning (It’s Real). The Pan African TV series which was shot in Kampala Uganda highlights real issues like rape, child marriage, domestic violence, teacher-student relationships, HIV/AIDS, etc that affects young people.

Emmanuel Ikubese made his directorial debut with the new pan African series. In a brief chat with Pulse, Ikubese noted that ‘Kyaddala’ is his first TV series as a director.

Olumide Oworu with other cast of 'Kyaddala' [Instagram/Olumide Oworu]

“Kyaddala is a pan African story told through the lives of Wonny, Eze, Kalungi, Umutoni, Shamim and friends facing sexual reproductive health challenges. It’s my first TV series and I partnered with ‘Reach a Hand,’ a Ugandan organisation Humphrey Nabimanya. The organisation has been helping youths on several issues in Uganda and other parts of Africa. And for me,” he said.

Speaking on why he featured several African movie stars, Ikubese said, “I wanted to tell stories that is pan African because some of these issues affecting youths is similar to many countries in Africa. Emmanuel Ikubese films created ‘Kyaddala’ and I directed and acted in the TV series as well.”

Ikubese perfected his story writing abilities after writing some of the episodes of Basketmouth’s popular TV series, ‘Flatmates’, where he also acted alongside Yaw, Buchi, Senator, Kayode Peters, and Okey Bakassi.