PR Maven Elizabeth Osho launches podcast 'Who Do You Think You Are?' with Pulse

Following the success of her Amazon-bestselling memoir, Elizabeth Osho, author and renowned PR strategist, is now bringing her story to listeners with the launch of her podcast, ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ – titled the same as her book – co-produced by Pulse Nigeria.

‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ is not accusatory question but a guide for reflection. It is a prompt for audiences to reflect on life journeys and challenges - career, love, marriage. It sums up a story of resilience, healing, and ultimately, finding light at the end of the tunnel.

With the ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ podcast, Osho creates a space for open conversations about vulnerability, self-empowerment, and overcoming personal struggles. Each episode shares the experiences of thought leaders and inspiring individuals who have faced adversity, offering young adults, especially the Gen Z, guidance on navigating life’s challenges and reclaiming their narratives.

The podcast has great relatability, sparking interest and conversations on hard topics. In an episode with CNN journalist, Stephanie Busari, host, Elizabeth Osho, shared her experience building a thriving PR career, and her 7-year journey with infertility. “Even when people did not say it. I felt like they were constantly watching me, saying ‘you think you’re really special? Who do you think you are,” Osho said. Watch the full episode here.

A recent teaser video, featuring guest Omotade Alade’s experience as an AS genotype carrier and the unexpected discovery that her husband shares the same genotype and how she had to undergo IVF to prevent the chance of an SS child, has already generated significant engagement and interest.

On speaking about how she handled the emotions that come with undergoing IVF, Alade said “I was really in control, because there was a massive God factor. When people say ‘you’re trying to play God’ with IVF, I just think ‘if only you knew". Watch the full episode here.

With Osho’s insightful perspective and unfiltered guest stories, the ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ podcast provides listeners with tools and inspiration to confront hardships and embrace their authentic selves. Whether navigating difficult times or seeking a deeper sense of purpose, this podcast offers heartfelt wisdom for finding peace and meaning in life’s complexities.

The podcast is geared for significant success with other notable guests such as Taymesan of Tea with Tay Podcast, set to feature in future episodes. Distributed by Pulse, the podcast is available on Youtube and all major podcast streaming platforms, with clips on Instagram and TikTok.

About Elizabeth Osho

Elizabeth Osho is the Founder of SoMedia Solutions Group, a Communications and PR firm with offices in Washington DC and Lagos and Celebrity Interviewer as a former journalist working now as a communications expert.

Elizabeth Osho is an excellent communicator and a result-oriented strategic and public relations professional with proven expertise in project management and strategy, digital marketing, content creation and lifestyle consultancy.

Elizabeth has a proven record of producing results in a fast-paced, target driven environment. She is able to balance multiple brand enhancement demands, having worked with brands Netflix, Disney, Marvel Studio, Unilever, Moet, and Chandon, South African Tourism, TOMS, Bacardi to improve brand recognition and drive profitability within strict deadlines. She has worked on large scale brand influencing for MTN, Lancôme and Maggi.

She is an author and also holds a Bachelor of Classical Civilisation and Literature from The University of Birmingham. She has won several awards for her prowess in the field of Public Relations, and has also been consistently named “100 Most Inspiring Women” by both Leading Ladies Africa and The Guardian Nigeria.

About Who Do You Think You Are

“Who Do You Think You Are” delves into some life-changing circumstances for author, Elizabeth Osho, which would have shaken the average person’s world. The author shows an unwavering commitment to healing and empowering others through “Who Do You Think You Are?” Having traversed the tumultuous terrain of abandonment and trauma herself, she recognized the transformative power of sharing our stories.

The story here is a universal narrative of struggle, resilience, and redemption. In writing this book, Elizabeth sought to offer solace to those who have felt the sting of abandonment and the weight of adversity. By baring her own scars and vulnerabilities, she aims to illuminate a path for others who may be navigating similar challenges.

“Who Do You Think You Are?” is born out of conviction that every individual possesses within them the seeds of resilience and the capacity to rewrite their own narrative. The book is a gift with a core aim to ignite the spark of hope in others and inspire them to reclaim their own stories.

Click here to get a copy.

