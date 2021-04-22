Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ is being made into an HBO original series

The South Korean film director is collaborating with HBO and 'Succession' executive producer Adam McKay on the series which will reportedly center on an original story in the feature film's universe.

In an interview with Collider, McKay stressed that the series will not be a remake of the movie. “It’s an original series. It’s in the same universe as the feature, but it’s an original story that lives in that same world,” McKay shared.

“We’re just having the best time, we’ve just staffed up with an incredible writers’ room. I basically outlined the series with director Bong during the quarantine, with him overseeing.”

Bong had revealed in 2020 that a series was imminent as the entirety of the story could not be packed into the feature film. "[The ideas are all] stored in my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour-long film,” the award-winning filmmaker said.