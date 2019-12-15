Tade Ogidan's film, 'Gold Statue' and it's lead actor, Gabriel Afolayan are some of the big winners at the 11th edition of the Best Of Nollywood awards held at the Coronation Hall inside the Kano State Government House on Saturday, December 14.
The event, which had top Nollywood stars and practitioners in attendance, saw Tade Ogidan's movie emerging the Movie of the Year while Gabriel Afolayan won the award for the Best Actor of the Year.
'Gold Statue' also got an award for the film with the best use of sound as well as the director of the year award.
Other winners at the awards ceremony include Ebele Okaro, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Afolayan, and Hadiza Gabon.
One of the highlights of the night was the presentation of the lifetime achievement awards to Sadiq Daba by Governor Ganduje. The veteran actor was present on the occasion to receive his award.
Another highlight was when Kunle Afolayan received the award for Best Actor in a lead role on behald of his brother, Gabriel Afolayan.
Here are some of the winners of the 11th edition of the BON Awards
Best supporting actress, Hausa - Hassana Mohammed
Best supporting actor Hausa - Jamilu Sanni
Best actress supporting role English - Ebele Okaro
Best actor supporting role English -Deyemi Okanlawon
Best use of Nigerian food in a movie - Black Rose
Movie with the best sound - Gold Statue
Best actress in lead role Hausa - Hadiza Gabon
Best actor leading role Hausa - Abba Al-Mustapha
Best actress leading role Yoruba - Adebimpe Oyebade
Best actor leading role Yoruba - Ibrahim Yekini
Best actress leading role English - Tamara Eteimo
Best actor in a leading role English - Gabriel Afolayan
Movie of the year - Gold Statue
Director of the year - Tade Ogidan