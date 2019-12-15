Tade Ogidan's film, 'Gold Statue' and it's lead actor, Gabriel Afolayan are some of the big winners at the 11th edition of the Best Of Nollywood awards held at the Coronation Hall inside the Kano State Government House on Saturday, December 14.

The event, which had top Nollywood stars and practitioners in attendance, saw Tade Ogidan's movie emerging the Movie of the Year while Gabriel Afolayan won the award for the Best Actor of the Year.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (3rd from left) with the CEO of Best Of Nollywood awards, Seun Oloketuyi (second from right) at the 11th edition in Kano.

'Gold Statue' also got an award for the film with the best use of sound as well as the director of the year award.

Other winners at the awards ceremony include Ebele Okaro, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Afolayan, and Hadiza Gabon.

One of the highlights of the night was the presentation of the lifetime achievement awards to Sadiq Daba by Governor Ganduje. The veteran actor was present on the occasion to receive his award.

Governor Ganduje presented the lifetime achievement awards to veteran actor and braodcaster, Sadiq Daba at the BON Awards 2019 in Kano. [BON]

Prolific filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan received the award for Best Actor in a leading role at the BON Awards 2019 on behalf of his brother, Gabriel Afolayan. [BON]

Here are some of the winners of the 11th edition of the BON Awards

Best supporting actress, Hausa - Hassana Mohammed

Best supporting actor Hausa - Jamilu Sanni

Best actress supporting role English - Ebele Okaro

Best actor supporting role English -Deyemi Okanlawon

Best use of Nigerian food in a movie - Black Rose

Movie with the best sound - Gold Statue

Best actress in lead role Hausa - Hadiza Gabon

Best actor leading role Hausa - Abba Al-Mustapha

Best actress leading role Yoruba - Adebimpe Oyebade

Best actor leading role Yoruba - Ibrahim Yekini

Best actress leading role English - Tamara Eteimo

Best actor in a leading role English - Gabriel Afolayan

Movie of the year - Gold Statue

Director of the year - Tade Ogidan