'Black Panther' stars celebrate 4th anniversary with new BTS snaps

The Marvel blockbuster premiered on February 16, 2018 to critical acclaim.

Black Panther cast [Instagram/lupitanyongo]
It's been four years since Marvel thrilled film lovers with the fictional Wakanda nation and the beloved Black Panther.

To commemorate the film's anniversary, actress Lupita Nyong'O recently took to Instagram with a photo from the set of the ongoing production of 'Black Panther' sequel 'Wakanda Forever'.

The photo featuring fellow cast members Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Basset and Danny Sapani was captioned:

"Greetings from Wakanda! Happy 4th anniversary to #BlackPanther."

Recall that principal photography paused back in 2021 with reports confirming that it was to allow lead star Letitia Wright recover from serious injuries sustained while filming. Production was slated to resume in January ahead of its November 2022 theatrical release.

Going by the new photos, the actress is back on her feet and ready to get back to playing Shuri, the tech savvy sister of King T'Challa.

Starring deceased actor Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, 'Black Panther' follows the story of the Marvel superhero in the fictional Wakanda nation.

The Ryan Coogler directed film debuted to critical acclaim in 2018, inspiring a major trend among film lovers.

