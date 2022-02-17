'Black Panther' stars celebrate 4th anniversary with new BTS snaps

To commemorate the film's anniversary, actress Lupita Nyong'O recently took to Instagram with a photo from the set of the ongoing production of 'Black Panther' sequel 'Wakanda Forever'.

The photo featuring fellow cast members Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Basset and Danny Sapani was captioned:

"Greetings from Wakanda! Happy 4th anniversary to #BlackPanther."

Recall that principal photography paused back in 2021 with reports confirming that it was to allow lead star Letitia Wright recover from serious injuries sustained while filming. Production was slated to resume in January ahead of its November 2022 theatrical release.

Going by the new photos, the actress is back on her feet and ready to get back to playing Shuri, the tech savvy sister of King T'Challa.

Starring deceased actor Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, 'Black Panther' follows the story of the Marvel superhero in the fictional Wakanda nation.