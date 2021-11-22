'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright's injuries more severe than originally reported - Marvel

In a new letter signed by Marvel's President Kevin Feige, the injuries which were originally believed to be minor were more critical that originally reported.

According to Feige, the British star suffered a "critical shoulder fracture and a concussion with severe side effects.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that filming for the 'Black Panther' sequel 'Wakanda Forever' was temporarily halted until early 2022 as a result of Wright’s injuries sustained from an accidental fall while performing a stunt in September.

“It has been a painful process and Letitia has been home recovering with her doctors and the support of family,” Feige said on the actress' recovery progress.

The actress who stars as Shuri, King T'Challa's tech savvy sister, in the award-winning film will reportedly take on a much bigger role in the sequel hence the temporal pause on filming.