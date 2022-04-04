RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Strangers’ based on true events set for April release

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature length film recently won the Gold award for directing at International Independent Film Awards.

‘Strangers’ movie directed by Biodun Stephen [YouTube]
‘Strangers’ movie directed by Biodun Stephen [YouTube]

Biodun Stephen is set to debut her latest feature ‘Strangers’, weeks after the theatrical release of her ‘A Simple Lie’.

Recommended articles

Narrated in the first person, the story follows the life of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that change the course of his existence.

’’Strangers’ stars Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Debbie Felix, Femi Adebayo, Ndamo Damarise, Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Mide Glover and Nonso Odogwu, among others.

Speaking on the film, the executive producer Banju Adesanmi revealed that he was inspired by the resilience of the characters involved in the true life events.

Strangers chronicles series of despairing events with miraculous outcomes. It is a story that is sweet to hear, I decided to adapt it into a screenplay and joined forces with notable figures that can translate it into a captivating motion picture. The international recognition for the movie is a testament to this.”

The movie will premiere in cinemas on April 29.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Strangers’ based on true events set for April release

Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Strangers’ based on true events set for April release

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Cardi B deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending Grammys 2022

Angelique Kidjo wins another Grammy award, praises Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi

Angelique Kidjo wins another Grammy award, praises Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi

Wizkid loses Grammy for Best Global Music Album to Angelique Kidjo

Wizkid loses Grammy for Best Global Music Album to Angelique Kidjo

Wizkid snubbed for the Best Global Music Performance Grammy Award

Wizkid snubbed for the Best Global Music Performance Grammy Award

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

MI Abaga set to wed Eniola Mafe

MI Abaga set to wed Eniola Mafe

A rising star in the Nigerian music scene; who is Joanny?

A rising star in the Nigerian music scene; who is Joanny?

Trending

Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu” ,dies at 49

Dejo Tunfulu

Academy finally reacts to Will Smith attacking Chris Rock on Oscars

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

Reckless short film

Will Smith resigns from Academy over viral Oscars slap

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.