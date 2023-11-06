'Big Brother Titans' Kanaga Jnr stars in new title 'Within'

In an exclusive with Pulse, Within is described as a short psychological thriller on mental illness. With Oluyinka Davids as the director, the upcoming project tells the story of an untreated mental illness case and its effects in Nigeria.

The character Tega, played by Kanaga, suffers from a mental health crisis and is left alone when his sister, played by Bukola Jyde, takes an unexpected leave. Their mom, played by Ronnie Dim, must now step up to take the responsibility of her son's care while some strange.

Speaking on his role, Kanaga Jnr describes this project as a call to action on the issues of mental health illness in society.

He said, “Mental health crisis is real and can be triggered by anything and everything. I’m hopeful that this film pushes us to the edge; to continue to speak about, spread awareness and fight for better support and treatment for mental health crisis in Nigeria.”

The principal photography, held in Dallas, Texas, wrapped up earlier in the year with Nnamdi Kanaga as the writer and producer.

Prior to this new role, Kanaga Jnr last appeared in the thrilling series MTV Shuga Naija season five, which sought to raise awareness of gender-based violence, COVID-19 vaccine, women’s empowerment, modern contraception and HIV self-testing kits.