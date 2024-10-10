Biennale College Cinema announces Kenyan-Nigerian project for next edition

During the 81st Venice International Film Festival, 12 projects were announced for the 13th edition of Biennale College Cinema 2024/25; their teams (composed of a director and a producer) will participate in the first 10-day workshop in Venice which will be held from October 8 to 17, 2024.

‘1 Woman, 1 Bra,’ a first feature film project by Kenyan director Vincho Nchogu and Nigerian producer Josh Olaoluwa has been selected as one of 12 projects for the 13th edition of Biennale College Cinema 2024/25.

Biennale College Cinema is an advanced training laboratory open to filmmakers across the world. After the workshop, four of these twelve projects will be competing for one of four slots to receive production funding up to 200,000 Euros and a premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. This is another milestone for the creative duo of Nchogu and Olaoluwa, who have both previously participated in the Red Sea Lodge and Torino Film Lab.

Nine projects were selected from the Biennale College Cinema – International competition, whereas another three came from the Biennale College Cinema – Italy competition.