Biennale College Cinema announces Kenyan-Nigerian project for next edition

Brooks Eti-Inyene

‘1 Woman 1 Bra’ is the only African project to participate in Venice.

Biennale College Cinema announces Kenyan-Nigerian project for next edition
Biennale College Cinema announces Kenyan-Nigerian project for next edition

During the 81st Venice International Film Festival, 12 projects were announced for the 13th edition of Biennale College Cinema 2024/25; their teams (composed of a director and a producer) will participate in the first 10-day workshop in Venice which will be held from October 8 to 17, 2024.

‘1 Woman, 1 Bra,’ a first feature film project by Kenyan director Vincho Nchogu and Nigerian producer Josh Olaoluwa has been selected as one of 12 projects for the 13th edition of Biennale College Cinema 2024/25.

Vincho Nchogu is a Kenyan Director and Producer [Instagram/@ms_vincho]
Vincho Nchogu is a Kenyan Director and Producer [Instagram/@ms_vincho] Pulse Nigeria
Biennale College Cinema is an advanced training laboratory open to filmmakers across the world. After the workshop, four of these twelve projects will be competing for one of four slots to receive production funding up to 200,000 Euros and a premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. This is another milestone for the creative duo of Nchogu and Olaoluwa, who have both previously participated in the Red Sea Lodge and Torino Film Lab.

Josh Olaoluwa is a Nigerian Filmmaker [Instagram/@josh.olaolu]
Josh Olaoluwa is a Nigerian Filmmaker [Instagram/@josh.olaolu] Pulse Nigeria

Nine projects were selected from the Biennale College Cinema – International competition, whereas another three came from the Biennale College Cinema – Italy competition.

Other selected projects include Agnus Dei by a 2nd feature director, Massimiliano Camaiti and producer: Giovanna Nicolai, and Badland by a first feature director, Mounir Derbal and producer Lorenzo Fiuzzi. Becoming Human by Polen Ly and producer, Daniel Mattes, Last Time, Again by Chinese director, Di Zhang and Canadian producer, Beryl Liu, Orange Peel by Italian director, Anita Rivaroli and producer, Marco Mingolla, Saving The Day by Turkish director Serhat Karaaslan and French producer Laura Dahout, Secret Of A Mountain Serpent by an Indian director, Nidhi Saxena and producer, Vimukthi Jayasundara, Summer 1999 by Vietnamese director, Hang Luong Nguyen and producer, Dinh Le Minh Trinh, The Booking an American director, Gabriella Moses and producer Sarah Wharton, The Family by Ukranian director, Hanna Jalali and Iranian producer, Moeinoddin Jalali, Vanishing Bones by French director, Simon Rieth and producer, Inès Daïen Dasi.

