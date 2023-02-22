'BBTitans': Juvone and Thabana punish the Royals

The Tail of House title, unlike the Head of House title, is the show's lowest rank, and with it comes immense punishment.

This week, when it was time for the Tails of the House punishment, Biggie put a twist on it. Housemates had the option of placing the Royals in the naughty corner.

They wasted no time in exercising this, and Juvone and Thabana sent the Royals straight there for 10 minutes.

The punishment hit hard for Ebubu as it brought back hurtful childhood memories. Tsatsii tried to cheer him up with a joke.

This has gotten people concerned for the Royal group; a group that didn't appear to be on anyone's naughty list has now gotten the attention of the other housemates, and that is bad on a show like this.