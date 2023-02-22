ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Juvone and Thabana punish the Royals

Babatunde Lawal

The Royals are no longer invisible.

BBtitans [DSTV]
BBtitans [DSTV]

Big Brother Titans pairs Juvone and Thanbana have punished this week's Tail of the House, the Royals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Tail of House title, unlike the Head of House title, is the show's lowest rank, and with it comes immense punishment.

This week, when it was time for the Tails of the House punishment, Biggie put a twist on it. Housemates had the option of placing the Royals in the naughty corner.

They wasted no time in exercising this, and Juvone and Thabana sent the Royals straight there for 10 minutes.

The punishment hit hard for Ebubu as it brought back hurtful childhood memories. Tsatsii tried to cheer him up with a joke.

This has gotten people concerned for the Royal group; a group that didn't appear to be on anyone's naughty list has now gotten the attention of the other housemates, and that is bad on a show like this.

On the outside, people are rooting for them and hoping that this will pass quickly.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans': Juvone and Thabana punish the Royals

'BBTitans': Juvone and Thabana punish the Royals

'Top Boy': Spinall takes his talent to the world stage [Pulse Album Review]

'Top Boy': Spinall takes his talent to the world stage [Pulse Album Review]

Pawzz announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Pawzz announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Nadine Ibrahim's 'Beyond The Veil' heads to Prime Video

Nadine Ibrahim's 'Beyond The Veil' heads to Prime Video

Top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time

Top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time

Davido blesses keke rider with 1 million naira

Davido blesses keke rider with 1 million naira

'BBTitans': Khosi rejects Miracle again, talks to him about her boyfriend instead

'BBTitans': Khosi rejects Miracle again, talks to him about her boyfriend instead

'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

'I had dreams of playing in the NBA as a kid,' Burna Boy shares

'I had dreams of playing in the NBA as a kid,' Burna Boy shares

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Battle on Buka Street'

Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' is Nollywood's highest-grossing film ever with N640M

ebuka and lawrence

'BBTitans': Ebuka gets cursed for shaking tables on show, wife and fans react

Khosi appears to be in a love triangle with Yemi and Thabang [Tori news]

BBTitans: Ebuka drags Khosi over her feelings for Yemi and Thabang

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri' [Mejialabi]

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'