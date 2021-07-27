BBNaija Shine Ya Eye, Summer Olympics and more to watch this week on DStv, GOtv

If you do not have a DStv or GOtv decoder and want the opportunity of joining the fun, take advantage of the ongoing Biggie Goals Promo. The offer gives new customers a chance to get a DStv HD decoder, dish and a one-Month Compact subscription for only N9,900 instead of N18,600 or a GOtv decoder, GOtenna with One-Month Max subscription for N6,900 instead of N9,500.

Here’s a selection of some of the best content available on the GOtv Max and DStv Compact packages:

The sixth season of Big Brother Naija is set to enthrall viewers across the African continent. BBNaija fans! Get ready to experience all the drama and excitement that comes with the reality show on the Big Brother Naija Channel (DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29).

With the end of the Euro 2020 tournament, sports lovers get to enjoy all the sporting action of the 2020 Olympics. Catch the Summer Olympic games on DStv and GOtv with all nations being welcomed to the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Dedicated Olympics channel such as SS Olympics 1 to SS Olympics 8 (DStv channel 202 – 209) and SS Olympics 1 to SS Olympics 4 (GOtv channel 31 – 34) will be available to DStv and GOtv customers to show the latest news and views from Tokyo.

In love with romantic telenovelas that leave you spellbound, follow A Magical Love Story, which sees a rich magician’s life take a romantic turn when he falls in love. However, it not a bed of roses when a powerful djinn becomes a thorn in his side. This series airs daily at 9pm on Star Life (DStv channel 167 and GOtv channel 23).

Kids are not left out on the excitement! Follow the yellow sea sponge named SpongeBob as he embarks on various adventures with his friends at Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob SquarePants is available on Wednesday, 28 July at 3pm on NickToons (DStv channel 308).

Lolo Igwe movie centers around a queen who in a quest to deny her son from marrying another lady, sets up her son’s fiancé for betrayal. This movie airs on Wednesday, 28 July at 7pm on Africa Magic Igbo (DStv channel 159 and GOtv channel).

Sistas, a comedy drama, follows a group of single black women as they navigate the ups-and-downs of modern life, which includes careers, friendships, romances, and even social media. This airs on Thursdays at 9:30pm on BET (DStv channel 129 and GOtv channel 21).

Pulse Nigeria

Looking to experience the best of local entertainment, catch Kadija Kaddy B, which sees Kadija relocate to the city to find greener pastures. Her source of income isn’t what can be boasted about. She then decides to get a good job to save her family name. This moves airs on Friday, 30 July at 4:25pm on Africa Magic Yoruba (DStv channel 157 and GOtv channel 2).

For international movies/series to keep you on the edge of your seat, watch Jean Of The Joneses, a family dramedy that follows the Jones family. After the entranged patriarch of the Jones family dies on their doorstep, family secrets and ne love begin to emerge. This movie will air on Saturday, 31 July at 7pm on M-Net Movies 4 (DStv channel 108 and GOtv channel 3).

Fans of WWE wrestler Steve Austin and action star Danny Trejo get to watch them star in this action revenge movie, Recoil. After the murder of his family, a cop turns vigilante to hunt down the killers. This movie will air on Saturday, 31 July at 10:10pm on Studio Universal (DStv channel 112).

Take advantage of the Biggie Goals promo now! The offer is valid for a limited time only.

For more information on this offer as well as other products and services, visit www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com.

Also, download the MyDStv and MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to manage your account or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions and for other self-service options.