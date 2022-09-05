Hermes has emerged winner of this week's Head of House games. The housemate knocked out Chichi, Chomzy, and Eloswag in the second and final round of the fishing game.
BBNaija 7: Hermes is week 7's Head of House
The housemate takes the title for the second time this season.
As HoH, Hermes has earned automatic immunity from the week's evictions. In addition, the housemate gets to enjoy the private luxury of the Head of House lounge with Allysyn, his nominated bedmate.
Sheggz, on the other hand, continues his reign as the Tail of the House for failing to fulfil last week's task. For his tenure, housemates have been instructed to send him on 'decent' errands or risk punishment.
