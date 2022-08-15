RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Eloswag wins week four’s HoH games

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate takes the Head of House crown and the perks that go with it, for the second time.

Eloswag is the first HOH [Big Brother Naija ]

Eloswag is the Head of House for the second time this season. The housemate beat Hermes and Bryann in the guess game involving counting broomsticks.

Like previous games, there will be perks for the head and tail of the house. Top on the list for the HoH is immunity for himself and his level.

So far, level one house has maintained tops at the HoH games. The house’s winning streak has ensured its housemates continued stay in the house at the detriment of the level two house with the loss of five housemates.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

