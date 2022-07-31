BBNaija 7: Beauty attacks Illebaye in fresh rift over Groovy

In video clips currently making the rounds from the show, an enraged and yelling Beauty walks up to Ilebaye who is seated with housemates Bryann, Christy O and Amaka, and yanks off her wig while threatening to do worse.

The ladies rift began hours after the housemates’ Saturday night party. Beauty had expressed her disappointment to Groovy, accusing him of dancing with someone she had issues with.

While alcohol arguably has a bit of influence on Beauty’s actions tonight, the Queen is fast becoming notorious for getting caught in brief or lengthy exchanges with fellow housemates.

However, tonight’s events could well be the first step to blowing the house goodbye kisses, especially as Big Brother maintains a zero tolerance rule against physical assault in the house.