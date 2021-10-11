RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Angel says Jackie B defamed her while in the house

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The reality star has addressed Jackie B's infamous allegation that she pilfered her shoes.

Bbnaija Angel and Jackie B [Instagram]
BBNaija season six finalist Angel has finally addressed a comment made by fellow housemate, Jackie B regarding her shoes.

Recall that in a conversation between Jackie B and Jaypaul during the season, Jackie B had commented on Angel taking her shoes without asking expressly for her permission.

In a recent interview, Angel revealed that while she felt it to be a 'girl thing', she had no idea that the shoes belonged to Jackie B.

While detailing the events leading to the alleged pilfering, Angel said she only took the shoes because she was in a hurry and had later apologised to Jackie B. She added that she found the video making the rounds defamatory especially as it was made to look like she stole shoes.

While the ladies left the house on a cordial note, their relationship encountered bumpy rides after Jackie B (and most of the female housemates) accused Angel of making moves at co-housemate Michael who was Jackie B's love interest at the time.

The show's sixth season has since ended with Whitemoney emerging winner.

