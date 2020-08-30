Erica and Kiddwaya have both been issued final warnings by Biggie over house rules infringement.

The housemates were all summoned to the lounge an hour to the Sunday Live eviction by Biggie.

A series of videos were then played for the housemates where Erica and Kiddwaya were spotted making signs to the cameras.

Kiddwaya and Erica [Instagram/@ericalewedim @kiddwaya]

Biggie went straight to the reason behind his surprise summon by reading Article 18, Page 14 that talks about Prohibited Behaviour.

According to Biggie, the rule states that rudeness to Big Brother is listed as an offense.

He went on to slam Erica and Kiddwaya for their actions, describing them as blatant disrespect to Big Brother and the audience at home.

Kiddwaya and Erica's ship is interestingly blossoming [Instagram/ @kiddwaya @ericaNlewedim]

He then went on to issue a final warning to Erica while Kiddwaya got a strike (Another strike means he will be disqualified from the reality TV show).

On a lighter note, Prince and Nengi were both given an all-expense-paid trip to the One Festival in Dubai with N250,000 prize gifts from Pepsi after winning one of the segments of the game held earlier in the week.