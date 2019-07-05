The 'Head of House' of the Big Brother house, Jeff got more than he bargained for when he decided to choose an all guys team lead for a task.

Jeff had selected three guys which included Mike and two other male housemates ahead of the arena games. This decision didn't go down well with the ladies as he was called out immediately.

Jeff responded saying that the reason behind his decision to select three guys was because of the masculine strength needed for the task ahead.

Tacha was of the opinion that it was wrong for all three team leads to be guys, insisting that everything they do at this point counts outside and would influence the votes they get from fans.

Jeff Immediately apologised and replaced one of the male leaders with Isilomo. However, after the selection, Jeff obviously shocked at his disapproval from the ladies again apologised to Khalifa.

Khalifa who is a Britain trained police officer then told Jeff how she doesn't like it when women aren't giving a voice. Jeff once again apologised and said he doesn't have anything against women.