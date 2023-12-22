Anthill's family feature 'Mikolo' is now streaming on Prime Video

The film had been long anticipated to make its streaming debut after spending months in the cinemas. Today, December 22, 2023, it begins streaming on Prime Video for all to watch.

Announcing via Instagram is the movie's director Akinmolayan who dropped the official poster for the release on Thursday, December 21, 2023. His post read, "Get all the kids together this holiday!!! #MIKOLO IS COMING TO Amazon @primevideonaija worldwide!!! It’s the perfect movie to share with family".

Earlier today he made a follow-up post describing it as an emotional one for him. In his words, "First time I’m seeing “RATED ALL” on a Nollywood film on Prime!! It’s so cute I’m gonna pass out!!! 😭😭😭 been tearing up all morning!! the first of many to come!!!...".

ADVERTISEMENT

This feature is Anthill Production's first children-centred project, which initially made its cinematic debut nationwide on August 18, 2023.

Shot in the Ondo State mountains, it explores the themes of family, friendship, societal values, animal love and adventure. It follows the lives of two teenagers going on an adventure into a mystical forest surrounding an ancient Yoruba myth.

The cast includes actors, Pamilerin Adegooke (12) and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga (8). Other principal cast include Daniel Etim-Effiong, Yvonne Jegede, Riyo David, Yomi Elesho, Femi Adebayo and Ayo Mogaji.

See the trailer below: