Netflix has released the official trailer for its first African reality series, “Young, Famous & African,”
Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]
The seven-episode series premieres on Netflix on March 18.
Premiering on Friday, March 18, 2022, on Netflix, the unscripted and bold reality show promises to be full of drama, fun and luxury as viewers get a first look inside the world of Africa’s famous stars as they form new rivalries and navigate fresh romances.
Fans of 2Baba and Annie Idibia can expect juicy details or their decades long romance and recently controversial marriage.
Co-created and executive produced by Peace Hyde, Martin Asare Amankwa, and Adelaide Joshua Hill, the series follows A-list stars from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda and is set in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Hyde describes the show as “a labour of love that has finally become a reality” saying “Growing up in the U.K, there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa; all we saw were the stereotypical images that have been propelled in the media for years. Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy, and sexy to the world, and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it."
The reality series will also feature Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).
Watch the official trailer:
