Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

Premiering on Friday, March 18, 2022, on Netflix, the unscripted and bold reality show promises to be full of drama, fun and luxury as viewers get a first look inside the world of Africa’s famous stars as they form new rivalries and navigate fresh romances.

Hyde describes the show as “a labour of love that has finally become a reality” saying “Growing up in the U.K, there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa; all we saw were the stereotypical images that have been propelled in the media for years. Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy, and sexy to the world, and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it."