Amstel Malta Ultra shakes up BBTitans with a Cleanse this Saturday; set for more thrills at the Ultra Fit Hangout

The Amstel Malta Ultra 15-day Cleanse is slowly coming to an end, but not without the signature premium class and style we expect from the brand.

On the same day, Amstel Malta is also bringing the thrill at the Ultra Fit Hangout in Lagos, which will hold with the launch of its first partner gym, Pure Fitness Africa! With the partnership, the brand is taking further steps to be more involved in the consumer journey to embrace vibrant and healthy lifestyles. Gym memberships, merchandise and products will also be won at the hangout this Saturday, and cash prizes next week.

Now, for days and counting, fitness lovers and wannabes have done everything from gym reps to yoga flows to dance sequences. To wrap it up, the premium malt brand — and umpire for this week's task at the BB Titans House — has chosen to make the housemates get a cleanse, giving you the pleasure of watching your faves sweat it out.

Added is the task for the week: the Ultra Power Task. This task will require housemates to battle for bragging rights and, of course, some really cool prizes! Typically, Big Brother tasks are games of strategy and a little bit of luck, but not this game. The Ultra Power task is anybody's game.

Gather up your fandom and join the conversation by following @AmstelMalta on Twitter and Instagram with any of the hashtags — #BBTitansXAmstelUltra #ChooseYourWellness, because Amstel Malta Ultra is coming to Big Brother.

You can also join the Ultra Fit Hangout in Lagos or follow the conversation with #ChooseYourWellness or #UltraWellnessCommunity. Let's hang out and get fit. This Saturday, it's about to be a movie!

#FeatureByAmstel Malta

