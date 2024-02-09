ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

Faith Oloruntoyin

The book was originally published in October 2022.

Odiri Iwuji takes on the adaptation of 'Truth is a flightless Bird'
Odiri Iwuji takes on the adaptation of 'Truth is a flightless Bird'

Recommended articles

The project is a collaboration between British-Nigerian production company, Chudor House founded by the sibling trio, Odiri, NneNne, and Chukwudi Iwuji and US-based Artist International Group.

Set in both Kenya and the US, according to the press release, Truth is a Flightless Bird is "a brutal love letter to the frontier town that is present-day Nairobi. A studied observation of the failure of bare knuckled capitalism, the inequality machines our cities have become, and ultimately the profoundly irrational human capacity to hope, to risk everything to have something in which to believe."

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows Theresa (known as Nice), who flees her life and UN job in Mogadishu for Nairobi, hoping to escape her drug dealer boyfriend. Upon arrival, she's met by Duncan, an American pastor, unaware of her turmoil. Their journey turns perilous when Duncan's car crashes, leading to his capture by a corrupt policeman and Nice's disappearance.

Co-writing by NneNne, the film will explore the depths Duncan must navigate in Nairobi's underbelly to save Nice, challenging his faith and identity amidst the city's moral complexities.

Adam Targum, known for his work on Banshee (Cinemax), will serve as the showrunner, with production by Odiri and Aleksey Ageyev.

In a piece by Deadline, Odiri expressed that the choice of the creatives to work with was a crucial factor for their launch into production. “When we optioned Akbar Hussain’s novel, we knew that we needed a very experienced and passionate creator to help bring it to life for the screen. Adam embodies both. We are thrilled to have both Adam and NneNne deliver Akbar’s uniquely captivating story to an international audience very soon," he shared.

More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mo’Nique reignites feud with Oprah Winfrey in new podcast interview

Mo’Nique reignites feud with Oprah Winfrey in new podcast interview

Timaya says the Headies is worse than the Grammys

Timaya says the Headies is worse than the Grammys

Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya

Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya

Oscars introduces award for casting to take effect in 2026

Oscars introduces award for casting to take effect in 2026

3 Nigerian books successfully adapted into films available on Netflix

3 Nigerian books successfully adapted into films available on Netflix

I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses

I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Director, Lonzo Nzekwe and the lead actress Oyin Oladejo on the set of 'Orah'

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

Kemi Adetiba announces new film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love'

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love', partners FilmOne Studios, other