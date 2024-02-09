Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

The project is a collaboration between British-Nigerian production company, Chudor House founded by the sibling trio, Odiri, NneNne, and Chukwudi Iwuji and US-based Artist International Group.

Set in both Kenya and the US, according to the press release, Truth is a Flightless Bird is "a brutal love letter to the frontier town that is present-day Nairobi. A studied observation of the failure of bare knuckled capitalism, the inequality machines our cities have become, and ultimately the profoundly irrational human capacity to hope, to risk everything to have something in which to believe."

The story follows Theresa (known as Nice), who flees her life and UN job in Mogadishu for Nairobi, hoping to escape her drug dealer boyfriend. Upon arrival, she's met by Duncan, an American pastor, unaware of her turmoil. Their journey turns perilous when Duncan's car crashes, leading to his capture by a corrupt policeman and Nice's disappearance.

Co-writing by NneNne, the film will explore the depths Duncan must navigate in Nairobi's underbelly to save Nice, challenging his faith and identity amidst the city's moral complexities.

Adam Targum, known for his work on Banshee (Cinemax), will serve as the showrunner, with production by Odiri and Aleksey Ageyev.

In a piece by Deadline, Odiri expressed that the choice of the creatives to work with was a crucial factor for their launch into production. “When we optioned Akbar Hussain’s novel, we knew that we needed a very experienced and passionate creator to help bring it to life for the screen. Adam embodies both. We are thrilled to have both Adam and NneNne deliver Akbar’s uniquely captivating story to an international audience very soon," he shared.