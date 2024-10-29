Afriff's 13th edition set to illuminate African stories with opening film 'Headless'.

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) proudly announces its 13th edition, taking place at AFRIFF HUB, The Palms, Oniru, Lagos from Sunday November 3rd to Saturday 9th, 2024. With the theme “Indigenous to Global: Cultural Wealth to Global Prosperity,” AFRIFF continues its mission to elevate African storytelling to worldwide acclaim.

AFRIFF Founder Chioma Ude has revealed that the festival’s opening night will feature HEADLESS, a highly anticipated crime thriller by Michael W. Ndiomu. The film, showcasing the gritty journey of a Nigerian filmmaker, aligns perfectly with AFRIFF’s vision of blending local narratives with global appeal. “African filmmaking is rapidly evolving, and Nigeria is at its core. With films like HEADLESS, we aim to showcase how African stories can stay true to cultural roots while resonating globally,” said Ude.

This year’s festival will feature 150 films from Africa and the Diaspora, along with industry discussions and networking events. The closing night film, OUT OF BREATH by Obi Emelonye, is a cinematic journey into Igbo culture, blending romance, action, and traditional proverbs to create a globally engaging story.

Coming off a global tour which included AFRIFF’s participation at UNGA 79 New York where FMACCE powered by AFREXIM presented the Global Cultural Experience Initiative on the road to Destination 2030.

HM Hannatu Musawa brought together industry leaders to explore strategies for harnessing Nigeria’s creative potential to drive global influence & prosperity, pushing home Ude’s panel discussion with Chapel Denham CEO Bolaji Balogun, Ukonwa Ojo and Tae-lim Oh on leveraging cultural wealth. Prof Benedict Oramsh during his keynote emphasized Afrexim’s commitment to a brighter future of the African creative space.

CANEX 24 Algiers was another platform that allowed AFRIFF to present the film students straight out of Afriff Academy in partnership with University of Creative Art. 30 scriptwriters across Africa were also selected to pitch before Showmax, Filmone & Lavida Studios leading to 3 finalists from Nigeria, South Africa & Uganda.

About AFRIFF